Wildcat 8th graders notch win over Astros


LEES CREEK —The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 40-17 Monday.

All eight Blanchester players scored in the win.

Dameon Williams led the way with 10 points for the Wildcats.

Evan Malott was right behind with 9 and Isaiah Snader added 5. Kaden Cromer and Nainoa Tangonan had 4 points each. Cole Mueller and Bryce Burress scored 3 points each. Daniel Hinkle chipped in 2 points.

