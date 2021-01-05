Dismal 2nd half dooms Hurricane in 76-41 loss

MT. ORAB — The Western Brown Broncos lit up the scoreboard for 76 points, including 45 in the second half, in a 76-41 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action.

Matt Kramer certainly did not mince words following the contest.

“Let’s face it, tonight was simply a bad night for us. Right now, we’re a disconnected group and it’s my job to fix it,” the second year head coach said following a lengthy locker room meeting with his squad.

Kramer does feel his two-week period of quarantine away from the team is a factor, and a lack of practice time could be partly to blame.

“Being away from the squad shows what is happening on the floor right now. I’m not one to make excuses but we’ve got to learn to navigate these uncharted waters. We must get better offensively,” he said.

Luke Blessing came off the bench and led the WHS scoring attack with 16, including nine in the first half.

Matt Butcher struggled from the field and was limited to just a pair of free throws. Brady Vilvens scored six points for the Hurricane, and Kellen Baltazar added six.

For the Broncos, Dylan Novak led the way with 20 points, 10 coming in the opening quarter. Drew Novak added 16, including 12 in the second half. Zion Tull also scored 16 for the Broncos.

“Early-on, we seemed to find a way to stay with them,” Kramer noted. A three minute cold stretch late in the first half enabled WB to take a 31-22 advantage at halftime. The Broncos seized control of the contest with a 10-2 run to open the third quarter, en route to a 52-28 advantage after three quarters

Wilmington returns to Fred Summers Court with a match up versus Goshen Friday night.

SUMMARY

Jan 5, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 76 Wilmington 41

WI^9^13^6^13^^41

WB^14^17^21^24^^76

(76) WESTERN BROWN (2 fg-3fg-ft-tp) Entzminger-Chisenhall 0-2-0-6, Miller 1-1-1-6, Dylan Novak 8-0-4-20, Tull 4-2-2-16, Drew Novak 7-0-2-16, Frye 0-2-0-6, Smith 0-1-0-3, Chambers 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 22-7-9-76.

(41) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 0-0-2-2, Glass 0-0-0-0, Vilvens 3-0-0-6, Barnhart 0-1-1-4, Blessing 3-3-1-16, Baltazar 1-1-2-6, France 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Brown 0-0-2-2, Warix 0-1-1-4, S. Griffith 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 7-6-9-41.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

