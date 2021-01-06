ROB 8th grade boys edge Miami Trace 24-22

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Miami Trace 24-22 Tuesday night.

Coach Eric Conley said his team struggled to get anything going on offense, missing layups and free throws and committing too many turnovers.

However, the team’s defense and overall hustle “is what ultimately won the game for us,” Conley said.

Luke Achtermann led the Wilmington offense with 10 points.

Zane Smith followed with 6 points while Bryson Schutte added 4. Aven Patel and Michael Streety chipped in with 2 points each.