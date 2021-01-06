NR wrestlers sweep WHS, EC

WILMINGTON — New Richmond, with a full roster of wrestlers, swept matches Wednesday with Wilmington and East Clinton at Fred Summers Court.

The Lions defeated the Astros 75-3 and the Hurricane 60-24.

Wilmington was a 42-24 winner over East Clinton in the final match of the night.

For East Clinton against New Richmond, Cooper Rack had a strong start in a win over Lexington Hounshell at 120 pounds. Rack led 4-2 after one then picked up a reversal to start the second period scoring. Rack had a third period takedown to post the 8-2 win.

Gavin Denniston of EC lost a heart-wrenching 12-8 battle at 145 pounds. A late flurry of points gave the win to Zane Naegele of NR. For Denniston, it was his first match of the season.

Wilmington went to the mat against New Richmond next. Down 30-0, Wilmington got on the scoreboard with Carson Hibbs’ win at 126. Hibbs, who led 10-1, was able to beat the buzzer and get the pin as time expired in the first period.

Thane McCoy won by default at 132. Thad Stuckey won by technical fall at 160 and Brayden Smith pinned Elijah Burkholder in 3:19 at 182.

In the EC-WHS match, McCoy of WHS moved up to 138 to face Kaleb Bauman of EC and won by pin in 1:25.

Gavin Denniston had a pin at 145 in 3:10 and Jaden Singleton concluded the night with a pin at 220 in 3:29.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

New Richmond 75 East Clinton 3

106: Dillon Jacobs (NR) wins by forfeit

113: Kaitlyn Fischer (NR) wins by forfeit

120: Cooper Rack (EC) dec Lexington Hounshell (NR) 8-2

126: Zachary Rostetter (NR) won by forfeit

132: Brock Linder (NR) won by forfeit

138: Tyler Senters (NR) pinned Kaleb Bauman (EC) 4:32

145: Zane Naegele (NR) dec Gavin Denniston (EC) 12-8

152: Griffin Ross (NR) pinned Zach Vest (EC) 1:24

160: Nathan Kennedy (NR) won by forfeit

170: Brandon Lee (NR) won by forfeit

182: Elijah Burkholder (NR) won by forfeit

195: Charles Miller (NR) pinned Trenton Hornschemeier (EC) 0:30

220: Billy Foster (NR) pinned Jaden Singleton (EC) 0:44

285: Cohen Utsinger (NR) wins by forfeit

–

New Richmond 60 Wilmington 24

106: Dillon Jacobs (NR) won by forfeit

113: Kaitlyn Fischer (NR) won by forfeit

120: Lexington Hounshell (NR) won by forfeit

126: Carson Hibbs (WIL) Zachary Rostetter (NR)

132: Thane McCoy (WIL) won by default over Derrick Klinker (NR)

138: Tyler Senters (NR) won by forfeit

145: Zane Naegele (NR) won by default over Alex Smith (WIL)

152: Griffin Ross (NR) pinned Alex Hudson (WIL) 2:41

160: Thad Stuckey (WIL) tech fall over Nathan Kennedy (NR) 2:50, 19-1

170: Brandon Lee (NR) pinned Gage Davis (WIL) 3:51

182: Brayden Smith (WIL) pinned Elijah Burkholder (NR) 3:19

195: Charles Miller (NR) won by forfeit

220: Billy Foster (NR) pinned PJ McKnight (WIL) 1:26

285: Cohen Utsinger (NR) pinned Jayden Doyle (WIL) 4:12

–

Wilmington 42 East Clinton 24

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Carson Hibbs (WIL) pinned Cooper Rack (EC) 1:21

132: Curtis Singleton (EC) won by forfeit

138: Thane McCoy (WIL) pinned Kaleb Bauman (EC) 1:25

145: Gavin Denniston (EC) pinned Kaison Dodge (WIL) 3:10

152: Alex Hudson (WIL) pinned Zach Vest (EC) 0:51

160: Thad Stuckey (WIL) won by forfeit

170: Gage Davis (WIL) won by forfeit

182: Brayden Smith (WIL) won by forfeit

195: Trenton Hornschmeier (EC) won by forfeit

220: Jaden Singleton (EC) pinned PJ McKnight (WIL) 3:29

285: Jayden Doyle (WIL) won by forfeit

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

