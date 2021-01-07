Hurricane swimmers cage Lions at NR pool

NEW RICHMOND — Josh Andrews and Jordan Davis won four events each as the Wilmington High School swimmers defeated New Richmond 51-42 Wednesday in boys competition at the NR pool.

Andrews and Davis were both part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. In the 200 medley, they were joined by Landen Carpenter and Ben Baylor. In the 400 free, Baylor and Parker Henry joined Andrews and Davis.

Individually, Andrews won the 100 breast and the 50 free while Davis was first in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.

Landen Carpenter won the 200 IM and joined Baylor, Henry and Andrew Delph on the winning 200 free relay team.

Clinton-Massie Luke Lentine competed in the meet as well. He clocked a 58.25 in the 100 butterfly, good enough for second behind Davis. In the 100 backstroke, he finished in 62.8, again, second behind Davis.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2021

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 51 New Richmond 42

200 MEDLEY RELAY: W 1:53.44 (Jordan Davis, Josh Andrews, Landen Carpenter, Ben Baylor); NR 2:01.49

200 FREE: Kissing (NR) 1:59.02; Parker Henry (W) 2:23.38; Crooks (NR) 2:35.81; Barrett Powell (W) 2:39.82

200 IM: Landen Carpenter (W) 2:33.93; Howard (NR) 2:50.01; Schuster (NR) 3:30.8

50 FREE: Josh Andrews (W) 25.26; Daniel (NR) 25.42; Ben Baylor (W) 26.04

100 BUTTERFLY: Jordan Davis (W) 56.9; Howard (NR) 1:17.9

100 FREE: Daniel (NR) 59.94; Parker Henry (W) 60.24; Andrew Delph (W) 67.17

500 FREE: Kissing (NR) 5:30.86; Landen Carpenter (W) 6:33.77; Ian Frary (W) 7:06.84

200 FREE RELAY: W 1:49.15 (Ben Baylor, Andrew Delph, Landen Carpenter, Parker Henry) 1:49.15; NR 1:52.44

100 BACK: Jordan Davis (W) 57.91; Howard (NR) 1:18.8; Barrett Powell (W) 1:24.01

100 BREAST: Josh Andrews (W) 1:10.67; Fouss (NR) 1:20.79

400 FREE RELAY: W 3:56.47 (Jordan Davis, Parker Henry, Ben Baylor, Josh Andrews); NR 4:11.96; NR 4:40.47; W 5:09.4 (Andrew Delph, Barrett Powell, Ian Frary, Johnathan Winner)