GOSHEN — The Blanchester boys bowling team were defeated by Goshen Wednesday at Eastgate Lanes, 2,429 to 2,295.

Carter Stevens had a personal best 243 game and posted the team-high 361 series.

Bryan Brewer had a 350 while Ryan Brewer finished with 327. Brian Miller bowled a 297.

Singles games were bowled by Dakota Abney and Braxton McFaddin.

The Wildcats will travel to Batavia Bowl on Friday for a match against Bethel-Tate.