GOSHEN — The Blanchester girls bowling team travel to Eastgate Lanes Thursday and were defeated by Goshen 1,800 to 1,490.

Madison Pembleton led BHS with a two-game set of 241.

Mariah Lanham had 226 and Kylie Campbell bowled a 207. Caili Baumann had a 180 series.

The Wildcats will travel to Batavia Bowl on Friday for a match against Bethel-Tate.