Borror 8th grade boys top Blanchester 37-29

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Blanchester 37-29 Thursday night at the WHS gym.

Borror coach Eric Conley said his team played well at both ends of the floor. “They worked the ball around nice and almost everyone contributed in the points column,” he said. “All 12 of them played like a true team tonight.”

Bryson Schutte had nine points for the Hurricane.

Bryant Conley finished with six points while Aven Patel, Michael Streety and Luke Achtermann had five points each. Logan Phillips, Zane Smith and Malachi Cumberland had two points each for ROB. Jake Stephens rounded out the scoring with a free throw.

For Blanchester, Kaden Cromer led the team with eight points.

Nainoa Tangonan scored seven and Dameon Williams finished with five. Evan Malott, Cole Mueller and Isaiah Snader totaled three points each. Coach Mike Malott said Levi Turner, Bryce Burress and Daniel Hinkle contributed on the defensive end for the Wildcats.