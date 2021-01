The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by the Rodger O. Borror Middle School squad 18-10 Thursday night.

Blanchester coaches credited Wilmington’s defense.

“They really made things difficult for us on the offensive end of the floor,” they said. “We continued to play hard and also did a good job on the defensive end.”

Tobi Tedrick led Blanchester (3-5 on the year) with four points. Emma Hartman, Bailie Bare and Allison Trovillo had two points each.