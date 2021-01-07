Lady Hurricane pulls away in third, wins 45-36

BATAVIA — A dominant third period helped propel Wilmington to a 45-36 win Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

The Lady Hurricane led 21-20 at halftime of a hard-fought game.

But WHS outscored BHS 13-2 in the third and took control of the game, 34-22.

“Extremely proud of their effort this week in practice and on the floor (tonight),” WHS head coach Zach Williams said.

Wilmington is 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the American.

Batavia drops to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Katie Murphy led Wilmington with 16 points, five of those coming in the third quarter.

KeAsia Robinson had 13 points, with seven in the final quarter. She was five for six at the free throw line in the fourth as Wilmington held off Batavia.

The Lady Hurricane played again without starting point guard Sophie Huffman.

“Every girl tonight had big plays that impacted the game in very positive ways,” Williams said. “Taylor Noszka is starting to gain more confidence every day and played an extremely solid game.”

SUMMARY

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 45 Batavia 36

W^8^13^13^11^^45

B^10^10^2^14^^36

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 3-0-7-13 Noszka 0-0-1-1 Johns 2-1-3-8 Drake 3-0-1-7 Murphy 7-1-1-16 Diels 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-2-13-45

(36) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ross 0-0-0-0 Stith 5-1-0-11 Sattler 2-0-1-5 Patel 2-0-3-7 Demming 1-0-0-2 Hobbs 2-0-0-4 Layman 1-1-0-3 South 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 14-2-6-36

