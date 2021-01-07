ROB 7th grade boys top Blanchester 39-11

WILMINGTON — The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Blanchester 39-11 Thursday night.

The Hurricane led 15-9 at halftime then outscored Blanchester 24-2 in the second half. ROB coach Jody Drake said his team played “great basketball in he second half. Defensive pressure and unselfishness on offense were the keys.”

Drake said every played contributed in the win.

Cam Griffith led Wilmington with 20 points. Michael Noszka, Eddie Brooks and Stevie Rickman had five points each. Luke Johnson and Aiden Carr scored two points each for the young Hurricane.