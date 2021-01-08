East Clinton JV girls march on to 9-0 record

BLANCHESTER — With an 18-point first quarter lead, the East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team rolled to a 53-14 win Thursday over Blanchester.

The Lady Astros remain unbeaten this season, with a perfect 9-0 record.

East Clinton led 20-2 after one and 35-5 at halftime. In the third period, EC increased its lead to 39-7.

Jordan Collom and Jozie Jones had 12 points each to pace the EC offense.

Jayden Murphy added 11 points and Megan Tong scored seven points. Lauren Runyon finished with five points while Kelsi Lilly had four points. Lauren Stonewell scored two points.