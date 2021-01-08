Wildcats win first bowling match since Nov. 25

BATAVIA — The Blanchester boys bowling team defeated Bethel-Tate 1,776 to 1,585 Friday in SBAAC National Division competition at Batavia Bowl.

The Wildcats (3-4 on the year) were led by Bryan Brewer who had a two-game series of 380.

Brian Miller broke 200 for the first time this season in a single game and finished with a 330 series. Ryan Brewer had 320 and Carter Stevens shot a 277. Taylor Cochran had a 192 series.

The win was the first for the Blanchester boys since a Nov. 25 win over Felicity.

