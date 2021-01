BATAVIA — Despite several personal best performances, the Blanchester girls bowling team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 1,413 to 1,184 Friday at Batavia Bowl.

“The Ladycats have had a tough season, usually competing at less than full strength, but have had great individual success,” BHS coach Troy Ballinger said.

BHS was down a bowler against the Tigers but Madison Pembleton led the way with a 315 two-game set.

Caili Baumann had 268 and Mariah Lanham finished with 235. Kayla Lanham had 219.