Hornets buzz Falcons for 49-33 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Monroe started strong Friday night and went on to defeat Clinton-Massie 49-33 in non-league girls basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The loss puts the Falcons at 1-7 on the year. The Hornets are 7-4.

After a sluggish first half on offense, the Falcons chipped away in the second half. Kenzie Avery had a trio of three-pointers in the final two quarters and scored all 11 of her points in the third and fourth.

Clinton-Massie trailed 29-8 at halftime and while Hilma Crawford’s Falcons won the second half 25-20 it wasn’t enough to come out on top in the final tally.

Miranda Crawford added 10 for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

Jan 8, 2021

@Lebanon Road gym

Monroe 49 Clinton-Massie 33

M^11^18^11^9^^49

CM^4^4^12^13^^33

(33) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Lay 0-0-0-0 Crowe 1-0-0-2 Eades 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Crawford 5-0-0-10 Avery 4-3-0-11 Branham 3-0-0-6 Voisey 1-0-0-2 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Roberts 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 15-3-0/3-33

(49) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) P. Frazier 3-1-1-8 Weidner 1-1-0-3 B. Frazier 3-0-1-7 Corthell 5-0-4-14 McComas 0-0-1-1 Boyd 1-0-3-5 Beckett 4-0-2-10 Slone 0-0-1-1 Dobbers 0-0-0-0 Creekbaum 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-2-13/21-49

