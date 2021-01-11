McCoy 1st, Hurricane 4th at Bellbrook Inv.

BELLBROOK — Led by Thane McCoy, the Wilmington High School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational.

McCoy was the lone WHS champion, taking first at 132 pounds. He decisioned Brayden Dean of Eaton 5-2 in the title match.

“We were actually in first place for the majority of the day until the last round,” WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver said.

Wilmington had just nine wrestlers at the tournament, because of injury and illness, Tolliver added.

Carson Hibbs was runnerup at 126 pounds.

“We were very pleased with the performance of the team throughout the lineup,” said Tolliver. “Our conditioning is what won 50 percent of the matches. The other teams just did not have nearly the conditioning we did.”

Third-place finishes for the Hurricane were Jaden Snyder at 138, Thad Stuckey at 160 and PJ McKnight at 220. Alex Hudson at 152, Gage Davis at 170 and Bret Brooks at 285 all finished fifth.

Eaton won the tournament with 199 points and was followed by Wayne 197, Madison 173 and Wilmington 172.5. Then came Oakwood 138, Fairborn 120, Dayton Christian 92, Bellbrook 88, Triad 87, Waynesville 84, West Carrollton 62, Trotwood-Madison 49, Turpin 9 and Stivers 8.