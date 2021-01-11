Comberger, WHS girls 2nd at Viking Classic

DAYTON — Twos were wild Saturday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team in the Viking Classic at Poelking South.

The Lady Hurricane as a team finished second overall and Ariel Comberger was second overall among individuals.

Comberger had a 623 series, putting together games of 209, 184 and 230.

Wilmington had a three-game total of 2,508 and six solid baker games totaling 1,088 for a 3,596 pinfall score.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2021

Viking Classic

@Poelking South

WHS: 845, 789, 874; baker games 194, 176, 184, 170, 196, 168

Haylee Wright: 150, 137, 169

Alexia Frazier 148, 149, 180

Tori Piatt 171, 149, 141

Kennedy Harcourt 167, 170, 154

Ariel Comberger 209, 184, 230