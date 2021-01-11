Comberger, WHS girls 2nd at Viking Classic

DAYTON — Twos were wild Saturday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team in the Viking Classic at Poelking South.
The Lady Hurricane as a team finished second overall and Ariel Comberger was second overall among individuals.
Comberger had a 623 series, putting together games of 209, 184 and 230.
Wilmington had a three-game total of 2,508 and six solid baker games totaling 1,088 for a 3,596 pinfall score.
SUMMARY
Jan 9, 2021
Viking Classic
@Poelking South
WHS: 845, 789, 874; baker games 194, 176, 184, 170, 196, 168
Haylee Wright: 150, 137, 169
Alexia Frazier 148, 149, 180
Tori Piatt 171, 149, 141
Kennedy Harcourt 167, 170, 154
Ariel Comberger 209, 184, 230