Tackett 300 leads WHS to Viking Classic title

DAYTON — Jordan Tackett watched a couple of 300 games last season by Wilmington bowling teammates.

On Saturday, Tackett was the one being watched has he bowled a 300 in the Viking Classic at Poelking South.

Wilmington won the tournament and Tackett was the overall top bowler.

The Hurricane had a 4,236 team total. Led by Tackett’s 677 series, the Hurricane had a 3,001 team score followed by a baker game total of 1,235 (199, 186, 224, 209, 194, 223).

In addition to his 300 game, Tackett had games of 177 and 200. Last season, Wilmington bowlers Elijah Martini and Grant Pickard had 300 games.

Hunter Gallion also was named to the all-tournament team with a 627 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2021

Viking Classic

@Poelking South

WHS 1077, 943, 981; baker games 199, 186, 224, 209, 194, 223

Jordan Tackett 300, 177, 200

Jayden Tackett 139, 192, 212

Isaac Martini 186, 191, 192

Lucas Neff 224, 210, 151

Hunter Gallion 228, 173, 226