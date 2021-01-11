Spirited effort comes up short by Ladycats 51-38

DAYTON — A huge second quarter deficit proved too much for Blanchester to overcome Monday in a 51-38 loss to Chaminade-Julienne in girls basketball action.

Chaminade-Julienne ends a five-game losing streak and improves to 2-5 with the victory. Blanchester is 1-9.

The Ladycats, led by Kaylee Coyle, took a first quarter lead on the Eagles, 9-8. Coyle had seven points in the period.

But Blanchester went cold in the second quarter and was outscored 26-4. At halftime, CJ led 34-13.

Bradon Pyle’s squad continued to battle, though, getting to within 41-28 after three quarters. Eventually the difference was just 10, Pyle said, as the spirited comeback attempt continued. The Ladycats could get no closer, though, and dropped the non-league road game.

Coyle finished with 13 points. Olivia Potts had eight.

Aaliyah Smith had 13 points, on six of eight shooting, to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2021

@Chaminade-Julienne High School

Chaminade-Julienne 51 Blanchester 38

BL^9^4^15^10^^38

CJ^8^26^7^10^51

(38) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Coyle 4-2-3-13 Potts 3-1-3-8 Whitaker 2-0-1-5 Wells 0-0-2-2 Staehling 2-0-2-6 L. Roy 0-0-2-2 Panetta 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 11-3-13-38

(51) CHAMINADE-JULIENNE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brunner 4-0-2-10 Jones 0-0-0-0 Chandler 3-0-0-6 Layer 0-0-0-0 Zwierzchowski 4-1-3-12 J. Smith 3-0-1-7 A. Smith 6-1-0-13 Hodge 0-0-1-1 Layne-Hall 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 20-2-9-51