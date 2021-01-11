Warriors win high-scoring affair over Astros 80-65

LEES CREEK — In a physical, high-scoring game, East Clinton was unable to keep up with Goshen Monday night and fell 80-65.

East Clinton’s top player Libby Evanshine had six points in the first half but did not play in the final two quarters.

Lauren Runyon led East Clinton with 13 points. Gracie Boggs finished with 11.

Peyton Shafer of Goshen led all scorers with 24 points. She had 10 points in the final quarter. Katrina Hooper added 16 for the Warriors, 10 of those coming in the second period.

Georgetown had 82 points in a game earlier this season and is the only SBAAC in either division team to better Goshen’s 80-point effort Monday night.

The two teams played at a breakneck pace to start the game. Boggs had seven in the first quarter and Gracie Evanshine added six but the Astros trailed 21-20.

Six Astros scored in the second but Goshen maintained the pace and led 42-37 at halftime.

In the third, the Warriors began to distance themselves from the Astros, 49-39.

However East Clinton battled to within 53-51 late in the third. Goshen pulled away again, as the East Clinton offense sputtered. Runyon, who has played well of late for Bill Bean’s squad, had six in the fourth.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Goshen 80 East Clinton 65

G^21^21^16^22^^80

EC^20^17^16^12^65

(80) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 3-1-0-7 Stauder 1-0-0-2 Hoffragge 1-0-0-2 Hampton 3-2-4-12 Hopper 6-1-3-16 Mathewson 0-0-0-0 Myers 1-1-2-5 Geary 3-1-3-10 Shafer 9-2-4-24 Noland 0-0-2-2 Smily 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-8-18/30-80

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 0-0-0-0 L. Evanshine 3-0-0-6 Bowman 0-0-5-5 Runyon 6-0-1-13 Jones 3-0-2-8 G. Evanshine 3-0-2-8 Lilly 3-0-1-7 Murphy 1-0-2-4 Clark 1-0-1-3 G. Boggs 4-1-2-11 TOTALS 24-1-16/29-65

REBOUNDS: EC-G. Boggs 10, Clark 7, Lilly 7, Runyon 6, Bowman 5, Jones 4

ASSISTS: EC-Bowman 2

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-6.jpg