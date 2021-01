The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 24-16 Monday afternoon.

Blanchester (3-6 on the year) lost by 20 points in the first meeting with Williamsburg, showing continued improvement from the beginning of the the season, the coaches reported.

Ava George and Bailie Bare had four points each. Jocelyn Lansing and Emma Hartmann had three points each. Karlee Tipton tossed in two points.