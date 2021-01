The Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 47-38 Monday.

Coach Eric Conley said the young Hurricane were out of sync from the beginning.

Zane Smith had 12 points and Luke Achtermann tossed in 11 for Wilmington.

Michael Streety scored nine points while Aven Patel, Logan Phillips and Malachi Cumberland had two points each.