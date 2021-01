In a low-scoring game, the unbeaten Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Williamsburg 14-5 Monday.

Despite scoring just 14 points, Blanchester’s defense was more than good enough to help the team improve to 10-0 on the season. Williamsburg did not score until the fourth quarter.

Maddie Gillman had two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Blanchester hold off Williamsburg.

Torie Potts and Kylee Hamm had four points each.