Astro JV girls overpower Goshen for 54-33 win

LEES CREEK — A dominant second quarter propelled East Clinton to a 54-33 win over Goshen Monday in junior varsity girls basketball game at the EC gym.

In the first, third and fourth quarters, East Clinton (11-0 on the year) outscored Goshen 36-29, a much closer score than the Astros are used to this season.

But in the second quarter, Jeremy McGraw’s squad fired on all cylinders and held an 18-4 edge.

Jozie Jones led the way on offense with 15 points.

Jayden Murphy added 11 and Kelsi Lilly scored nine. Lauren Runyon tallied eight points and Jordan Collom chipped in with seven. Lauren Stonewall finished the game with four points.