Lady Hurricane stay unbeaten in SBAAC

WILMINGTON — Led by Ariel Comberger, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Clinton-Massie 1,948 to 1,592 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Hurricane at 5-0. In all matches, WHS is 6-2.

Clinton-Massie drops to 3-4 overall, 2-3 in the American.

Comberger had two solid games, 198 and 193 to lead all bowlers.

Lacie Sandlin led Clinton-Massie with a 324 (171, 153)

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1948 Clinton-Massie 1592

WILMINGTON: 802, 798; baker games 196, 152

Haylee Wright 161, xx

Alexia Frazier 136, 146

Tori Piatt 158, 190

Kennedy Harcourt 149, 157

Areil Comberger 198, 193

Kenzie Frazier xx, 112

CLINTON-MASSIE: 709, 595; baker games 132, 156

Gracie Rumbarger 106, 90

Emma McHenry 111, 107

Abby Schneider 194, 127

Ashley Gross 121, 118

Lacie Sandlin 171, 153