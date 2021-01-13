Lady Hurricane stay unbeaten in SBAAC

WILMINGTON — Led by Ariel Comberger, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Clinton-Massie 1,948 to 1,592 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.
The SBAAC American Division win puts the Hurricane at 5-0. In all matches, WHS is 6-2.
Clinton-Massie drops to 3-4 overall, 2-3 in the American.
Comberger had two solid games, 198 and 193 to lead all bowlers.
Lacie Sandlin led Clinton-Massie with a 324 (171, 153)
SUMMARY
Jan 13, 2021
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 1948 Clinton-Massie 1592
WILMINGTON: 802, 798; baker games 196, 152
Haylee Wright 161, xx
Alexia Frazier 136, 146
Tori Piatt 158, 190
Kennedy Harcourt 149, 157
Areil Comberger 198, 193
Kenzie Frazier xx, 112
CLINTON-MASSIE: 709, 595; baker games 132, 156
Gracie Rumbarger 106, 90
Emma McHenry 111, 107
Abby Schneider 194, 127
Ashley Gross 121, 118
Lacie Sandlin 171, 153