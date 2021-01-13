WHS boys topple CM at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Despite two sub-par baker games, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team had no trouble with Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane shot 2,365 while the Falcons came in with a 2,067.

Tyler Keck was the top Massie bowler with a 395 (195, 200).

Wilmington had big games from Lucas Neff (267), Isaac Martini (258) and Hunter Gallion (235).

Neff was the day’s best bowler, recording a 471 series.

Wilmington is 4-1 in the American while the Falcons drop to 3-3. In all matches, WHS is 6-2; CMHS is 5-4.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2,365 Clinton-Massie 2,067

WILMINGTON: 1061, 996; baker games 150, 158

Jordan Tackett 174, 190

Jayden Tackett 190, 170

Isaac Martini 258, 180

Lucas Neff 204, 267

Hunter Gallion 235, 189

CLINTON-MASSIE: 880, 867; baker games 126, 194

Braeden Adams 147, 155

Mitchell Lennon 198, 157

Gavan Hunter 160, 179

Cole Johnston 180, 176

Tyler Keck 195, 200