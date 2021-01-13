WHS boys topple CM at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Despite two sub-par baker games, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team had no trouble with Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.
The Hurricane shot 2,365 while the Falcons came in with a 2,067.
Tyler Keck was the top Massie bowler with a 395 (195, 200).
Wilmington had big games from Lucas Neff (267), Isaac Martini (258) and Hunter Gallion (235).
Neff was the day’s best bowler, recording a 471 series.
Wilmington is 4-1 in the American while the Falcons drop to 3-3. In all matches, WHS is 6-2; CMHS is 5-4.
SUMMARY
Jan 13, 2021
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 2,365 Clinton-Massie 2,067
WILMINGTON: 1061, 996; baker games 150, 158
Jordan Tackett 174, 190
Jayden Tackett 190, 170
Isaac Martini 258, 180
Lucas Neff 204, 267
Hunter Gallion 235, 189
CLINTON-MASSIE: 880, 867; baker games 126, 194
Braeden Adams 147, 155
Mitchell Lennon 198, 157
Gavan Hunter 160, 179
Cole Johnston 180, 176
Tyler Keck 195, 200