WILMINGTON — The Blanchester High School boys bowling team evened its SBAAC National Division record at 4-4 Wednesday with a 1,786 to 1,497 win over Bethel-Tate.

Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a two-game series of 369.

Ryan Brewer had a 366 and Carter Stevens came in with a 288. Brian Miller had a 281 series. Taylor Cochran and Jacob Shelton bowled single games.