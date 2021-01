WILMINGTON — With both teams down a bowler, the Bethel-Tate girls defeated Blanchester 1,192 to 1,106 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes in SBAAC National Division competition.

Madison Pembleton led Blanchester with a two-game series of 274.

Caili Baumann shot a 228 and Kayla Lanham had 226. Maria Lanham finished with 212.