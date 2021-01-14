Cats fall to Rams by 1, tame Lions by 47

NEW RICHMOND — Going head to head with one of the best teams in the area, Blanchester fell by a single point to Ross, 37-36, Wednesday evening at New Richmond High School.

Blanchester easily defeated New Richmond 57-10.

”We stood toe to toe with one of the top teams in southwest Ohio,” BHS coach Ryan Shafer said. “Bonus points is what made the difference. I give credit to Ross. They are a great team.”

Jacob Hamm at 113, Bryan Bandow at 145 and Gage Huston at 170 recorded pins for BHS against Ross.

Blanchester had seven pins against the Lions.

“We still have a lot to work on before we get to some tougher competition in a couple weeks,” Shafer said. “We will fix these areas of concern and will be tougher, smarter, and overall better wrestlers.”

Jan 13, 2021

@New Richmond High School

Blanchester 36 vs Ross 37

106 – Jovanni Greco (R) dec Hunter Smith (B) 6-1

113 – Jacob Hamm (B) pin Jordan Miller (R) 1:52

120 – Jaiden Earls (R) pin Aidan Begley (B) 3:10

126 – Austin Parker (R) pin Dylan Short (B) 3:56

132 – Ryan Foster (R) dec Carson Curless (B) 12-8

138 – Nick Musselman (B) forfeit

145 – Bryan Bandow (B) pin Oliver Severance (R) 5:09

152 – Sean Beltran (R) dec Gage Berwanger (B) 11-3

160 – Ethan Boyle (R) dec Adam Frump (B) 2-1

170 – Gage Huston (B) pin Hayduke Hess (R) 1:35

182 – Colt Conover (B) forfeit

195 – Ryan Iams (R) pin Jacob Lanham (B) 4:46

220 – Cody Kidd (B) forfeit

285 – Griffin Peacock (R) forfeit

Blanchester 57 New Richmond 10

106 – Hunter Smith (B) pin Kaitlyn Fischer (NR) 3:01

113 – Jacob Hamm (B) pin Dillon Jacobs (NR) 2:31

120 – Aidan Begley (B) default Lexington Hounshell (NR)

126 – Dylan Short (B) dec Zachary Rostetter (NR) 5-2

132 – Carson Curless (B) pin Derrick Klinker (NR) 2:24

138 – Nick Musselman (B) pin Sam Rostetter (NR) 5:07

145 – Zane Naegele (NR) dec Bryan Bandow (B) 12-2

152 – Griffin Ross (NR) dec Gage Berwanger (B) 11-7

160 – Adam Frump (B) pin Nathan Kennedy (NR) 5:40

170 – Gage Huston (B) pin Chad Tracy (NR) 3:48

182 – Colt Conover (B) pin Elijah Burkholder (NR) :53

195 – Jacob Lanham (B) pin Charles Miller (NR) 2:47

220 – Billy Foster (NR) dec Cody Kidd (B) 8-4

285 – double forfeit

