CNE stays unbeaten in SBAAC with win over EC

WILMINGTON — East Clinton dropped its SBAAC National Division bowling match to unbeaten Clermont Northeastern Wednesday 1,910 to 1,716.

The Rockets are 6-0 in league play while the Astros are 4-3.

Josie Runk was the top EC bowler witha 360 series (178, 182).

Michayla Eifert of CNE had a 388 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Clermont NE 1910, East Clinton 1716

CLERMONT NE: 810, 750; baker games 205, 145

Hannah Newton 122, 148

Alexia Ansteatt 143, 145

Haley Eifert 156, 140

Alyssa Ferguson 181, 137

Michayla Eifert 208, 180

EAST CLINTON: 745, 706; baker games 134, 131

Leanna Wallace 119, 104

Madison Frazer 114, xx

Josie Runk 178, 182

Tess Bosier 159, 139

August Morgan 175, 157

Natalee Anderson xx, 124