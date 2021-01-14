CNE stays unbeaten in SBAAC with win over EC

WILMINGTON — East Clinton dropped its SBAAC National Division bowling match to unbeaten Clermont Northeastern Wednesday 1,910 to 1,716.
The Rockets are 6-0 in league play while the Astros are 4-3.
Josie Runk was the top EC bowler witha 360 series (178, 182).
Michayla Eifert of CNE had a 388 series.
SUMMARY
Jan 13, 2021
@Royal Z Lanes
Clermont NE 1910, East Clinton 1716
CLERMONT NE: 810, 750; baker games 205, 145
Hannah Newton 122, 148
Alexia Ansteatt 143, 145
Haley Eifert 156, 140
Alyssa Ferguson 181, 137
Michayla Eifert 208, 180
EAST CLINTON: 745, 706; baker games 134, 131
Leanna Wallace 119, 104
Madison Frazer 114, xx
Josie Runk 178, 182
Tess Bosier 159, 139
August Morgan 175, 157
Natalee Anderson xx, 124