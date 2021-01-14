Hurricane wrestlers split two matches

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School wrestlers split matches Wednesday with Wyoming and Oak Hills.

The Hurricane defeated the Highlanders 38-27 but lost to the Cowboys 57-12.

Against Wyoming, Thane McCoy had the only on-mat win for Wilmington against Wyoming, a pin in 1:13 at 132 pounds.

Wilmington forfeited four matches and lost several close contests. Brett Brooks at 285 (5-1), Carson Hibbs at 126 (8-5) and Thad Stuckey at 160 (12-8) all lost by decisions.

In the win over the Highlanders, McCoy was a winner again, this time by decision 8-1. Brooks, Hibbs, Devon Snyder, Alex Hudson, Thad Stuckey and Gage Davis all posted wins as WHS won seven of nine contested matches.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2021

@Wyoming High School

Wilmington 38, Oak Hills 27

195: Double forfeit

220: Adham Shalash (OH) dec PJ McKnight 5-1

285: Brett Brooks (W) pinned Trevor King 1:35

106: Double forfeit

113: Brandon Mitchell (OH) forfeit

120: Dylan Pennekamp (OH) forfeit

126: Carson Hibbs (W) pinned Isaiah Berning 3:12

132: Thane McCoy (W) dec Ethan Young 8-1

138: Devon Snyder (W) pinned Frederick Tallargio 3:30

145: Omarion Carter (OH) pinned Peyton Kenniston 1:16

152: Alex Hudson (W) pinned Nick Lawson 0:27

160: Thad Stuckey (W) tech fall Trexler Cook 15-2, 4:35

170: Gage Davis (W) pinned Dylan Marshall 4:38

182: Ethan Tarter (OH) forfeit

Wyoming 57, Wilmington 12

220: Bruce Wagers (Wy) pinned PJ McKnight 0:34

285: Onyx Mendenhall (Wy) dec Brett Brooks 5-1

106: Double forfeit

113: TJ Jacquenin (Wy) forfeit

120: Malachi O’Leary (Wy) forfeit

126: Brayden McLean (Wy) dec Carson Hibbs 8-5

132: Thane McCoy (W) pinned Charles Pickett 1:13

138: Jacob Bryan (Wy) pinned Jaden Snyder 3:04

145: Nathan Bryan (Wy) pinned Peyton Kenniston 1:47

152: Alex Hudson (W) forfeit

160: Nathan Bryan (Wy) dec Thad Stuckey 12-8

170: CJ Hester (Wy) pinned Gage Davis 0:54

182: Jared Hancock (Wy) forfeit

195: Bryce Hickson (Wy) forfeit

