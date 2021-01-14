Hurricane wrestlers split two matches

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School wrestlers split matches Wednesday with Wyoming and Oak Hills.
The Hurricane defeated the Highlanders 38-27 but lost to the Cowboys 57-12.
Against Wyoming, Thane McCoy had the only on-mat win for Wilmington against Wyoming, a pin in 1:13 at 132 pounds.
Wilmington forfeited four matches and lost several close contests. Brett Brooks at 285 (5-1), Carson Hibbs at 126 (8-5) and Thad Stuckey at 160 (12-8) all lost by decisions.
In the win over the Highlanders, McCoy was a winner again, this time by decision 8-1. Brooks, Hibbs, Devon Snyder, Alex Hudson, Thad Stuckey and Gage Davis all posted wins as WHS won seven of nine contested matches.
SUMMARY
Jan 13, 2021
@Wyoming High School
Wilmington 38, Oak Hills 27
195: Double forfeit
220: Adham Shalash (OH) dec PJ McKnight 5-1
285: Brett Brooks (W) pinned Trevor King 1:35
106: Double forfeit
113: Brandon Mitchell (OH) forfeit
120: Dylan Pennekamp (OH) forfeit
126: Carson Hibbs (W) pinned Isaiah Berning 3:12
132: Thane McCoy (W) dec Ethan Young 8-1
138: Devon Snyder (W) pinned Frederick Tallargio 3:30
145: Omarion Carter (OH) pinned Peyton Kenniston 1:16
152: Alex Hudson (W) pinned Nick Lawson 0:27
160: Thad Stuckey (W) tech fall Trexler Cook 15-2, 4:35
170: Gage Davis (W) pinned Dylan Marshall 4:38
182: Ethan Tarter (OH) forfeit
Wyoming 57, Wilmington 12
220: Bruce Wagers (Wy) pinned PJ McKnight 0:34
285: Onyx Mendenhall (Wy) dec Brett Brooks 5-1
106: Double forfeit
113: TJ Jacquenin (Wy) forfeit
120: Malachi O’Leary (Wy) forfeit
126: Brayden McLean (Wy) dec Carson Hibbs 8-5
132: Thane McCoy (W) pinned Charles Pickett 1:13
138: Jacob Bryan (Wy) pinned Jaden Snyder 3:04
145: Nathan Bryan (Wy) pinned Peyton Kenniston 1:47
152: Alex Hudson (W) forfeit
160: Nathan Bryan (Wy) dec Thad Stuckey 12-8
170: CJ Hester (Wy) pinned Gage Davis 0:54
182: Jared Hancock (Wy) forfeit
195: Bryce Hickson (Wy) forfeit