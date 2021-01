Leading Off

Local

Schedule

NOTE: Events listed are original and rescheduled events. PPD means postponed. If another date has been set at this time, it will be listed. If game is cancelled then it will not be rescheduled.

Jan 15 Events

• WHS Boys Basketball 430 Fr 6 JV 715 Var @Batavia

• CM Boys Basketball 715 pm H, Western Brown

• BHS Boys Basketball 715 pm @Georgetown

Jan 16 Events

• WHS Girls Basketball 12 pm H, Northwest—CANCELLED

• CM Boys Basketball 730 pm @Edgewood

• BHS Girls Basketball 630 pm @Goshen

• CM Girls Basketball 115 pm H, New Richmond FROM Dec 3

• WHS Wrestling 9 am Hammer Anvil @WB

• EC Wrestling 10 am East Clinton Duals

• CM Wrestling 9 am Hammer Anvil @WB

• EC Girls Basketball TBA, @Adena

• BHS Wrestling 10 am H, Waynesville, CNE

• Wilm ROB Wrestling 10 am @East Clinton

Friday

Television

COLLEGE HOOPS

5 p.m. CBSSN — Marshall at W Ky

5 p.m. ESPNU — UAB at Charlotte

7 p.m. CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo

7 p.m. ESPN2 — Duquesne at St. Bon

7 p.m. ESPNU — Cleve St at Wright St

9 p.m. FS1 — Wisconsin at Rutgers

11 p.m. FS1 — Fresno at Nev-Reno

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m. NBCSN — U.S. Championships

8 p.m. NBC — U.S. Championships

GOLF

7 p.m. GOLF — PGA Sony Open

NBA

7:45 p.m. ESPN — Dallas at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m. ESPN — New Orleans at Lakers

NHL

7 p.m. NHLN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia