Down 2, EC ignited by Murphy in 51-33 blowout

LEES CREEK – After a slow start Thursday night, the East Clinton Astros kicked it into high gear and grounded the visiting Clermont Northeastern Rockets 51-33 in an SBAAC National Division girls basketball game at the EC gym.

With the victory, East Clinton improves to 7-6 overall, 3-3 in conference action.

Trailing 11-7 after the opening quarter, Jayden Murphy ignited the Lady Astros with 17 points in the second quarter. She led all scorers with 23 on the night.

In the second period, it was East Clinton with a 24-7 advantage, grabbing a 31-18 halftime lead. Murphy stepped up in a big way for the Lady Astros.

“She’s quite a shooter and she was really on tonight,” said Lady Astros head coach Bill Bean.

Lauren Runyon followed with 12 points, eight coming in the first half. Kelsi Lilly just missed reaching double figures with nine points.

“We are obviously down a couple of starters so everybody needed to pickup the slack. We played a lot of people and the nice thing was everybody contributed,” Bean said.

The Astros played without regulars Libby Evanshine and Kami Whiteaker.

East Clinton came out of the locker room on fire, with a 15-0 run to put the game away. They held CNE without a field goal in the period. EC led 48-20 at the third period break.

CNE claimed the final quarter, 13-3, Gracie Evanshine had a trey for the Lady Astros fourth period points.

Piper Ritter was the Lady Rockets leading scorer with 10 points, six coming in the final period.

The Lady Astros will travel to Frankfort Adena on Saturday.

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 51 Clermont Northeastern 33

CNE^11^7^2^13^^33

EC^7^24^17^3^^51

(33) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schircliff 3-0-3-9, Best 0-0-1-1, Brown 0-1-0-3, Boothe 1-0-0-2, Ritter 5-0-0-10, Drenary 0-2-0-2, Beverly 1-0-1-3, Daniel 1-0-1-3.

TOTALS 11-1-8-33

(51) EAST CLINTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 0-0-0-0, Tong 0-0-0-0, Bowman 0-0-0-0, Runyon 5-0-2-12, Jones 0-0-0-0, G. Evanshine 0-1-0-3, Lilly 3-0-3-9, Stonewall 0-0-0-0, Murphy 1-6-3-23, J. Boggs 0-0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0-0, G. Boggs 2-0-0-4.

TOTALS 11-7-6-51

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

