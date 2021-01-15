Blan 8th grade girls move to 11-0 on the year

After a slow start, the Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team kicked it in to high gear and defeated Georgetown 35-20 Thursday.

Blanchester stays unbeaten at 11-0 with the win.

The Ladycats led just 4-2 after one quarter but then tallied 31 points over the final three to pull away for the victory.

Torie Potts led Blanchester with 11 points.

Maggie Grant added eight points and Kylee Hamm tossed in seven. Maddie Gillman scored five points, Audri Byrom added four. The coaches said Alayna Davenport, Aubrey Gustin and Quynn Dawley also contributed to the win.