Lions win battle of SBAAC best with Lady Cane

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High school girls bowling team had its best single game of the season Thursday but it wasn’t enough in a loss to New Richmond at Cherry Grove Lanes.
Led by Emily Fischer’s 433 series, New Richmond defeated Wilmington 2,240 to 2,041. WHS had a single game of 908.
The top two teams in the SBAAC American Division are now 6-1 in league play.
Ariel Comberger, heating up on the lanes, led Wilmington with a 428 series (245, 183).
SUMMARY
Jan 14, 2021
@Cherry Grove Lanes
New Richmond 2240, Wilmington 2041
NEW RICHMOND: 908, 925; baker games 233, 174
Andrea Fischer 164, 174
Emma Beuchle 173, 178
Cece Gilpin 167, 218
Lindsey Fischer 157, 167
Emily Fischer 245, 188
WILMINGTON 908, 810; baker games 175, 148
Haylee Wright 144, 178
Alexia Frazier 151, 138
Tori Piatt 194, 149
Kennedy Harcourt 173, 162
Ariel Comberger 245, 183