Lions win battle of SBAAC best with Lady Cane

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High school girls bowling team had its best single game of the season Thursday but it wasn’t enough in a loss to New Richmond at Cherry Grove Lanes.

Led by Emily Fischer’s 433 series, New Richmond defeated Wilmington 2,240 to 2,041. WHS had a single game of 908.

The top two teams in the SBAAC American Division are now 6-1 in league play.

Ariel Comberger, heating up on the lanes, led Wilmington with a 428 series (245, 183).

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2021

@Cherry Grove Lanes

New Richmond 2240, Wilmington 2041

NEW RICHMOND: 908, 925; baker games 233, 174

Andrea Fischer 164, 174

Emma Beuchle 173, 178

Cece Gilpin 167, 218

Lindsey Fischer 157, 167

Emily Fischer 245, 188

WILMINGTON 908, 810; baker games 175, 148

Haylee Wright 144, 178

Alexia Frazier 151, 138

Tori Piatt 194, 149

Kennedy Harcourt 173, 162

Ariel Comberger 245, 183