G-Men forge tie for first with win over Wildcats

GEORGETOWN — After being unable to close the game in the first meeting of the season, Georgetown successfully slammed the door Friday night against Blanchester.

The G-Men won their sixth straight, defeating Blanchester 86-76 at Brian Grant Gymnasium, pulling into a tie for first place with the Wildcats in the SBAAC National Division.

“I’m extremely proud of our team,” BHS head coach Adam Weber. “We may have lost the game, but some of the other pieces of basketball that we are trying to teach them, they were winners in that side of the game.”

Blanchester got solid production on the offensive end, especially from beyond the arc. The Wildcats knocked down 14 3s to keep the game close.

However, where the G-Men faltered down the stretch earlier in the year against the Wildcats, they persevered in the fourth, outscoring Blanchester 28-25 to put the game away.

Brayden Sipple had 39 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Sipple now has 2,269 career points, good for 25th all-time in OHSAA history. Next on the list is former Toledo Macomber and Ohio State great Jim Jackson with 2,328.

Carson Miles was one of four Georgetown players in double figures with 27 points. He knocked down six of his 10 three-point attempts. He also had five steals.

Blake Tolle added 19 points, while Nate Kratzer had 17 and 10 rebounds. Blaise Burrows added 13 points.

“I’m not going to take anything away from the passion and the ability to hit the shots that they hit,” Weber said. “Their game plan was executed very well. However, there were some distinct advantages that we were trying to overcome during the game.”

Blanchester was called for 27 fouls to just 11 for Georgetown. Georgetown made 23 of 39 from the free-throw line, compared to just 10 of 14 for Blanchester.

“People are going to look at the foul totals and assume because we were down that we started fouling early,” Weber said. “That was simply not the case. We didn’t start fouling until 2:12 left. The way it went made it very difficult to sustain our comeback.”

SUMMARY

Friday, January 15, 2021

At Georgetown High School

Georgetown 86, Blanchester 76

B^16^16^19^25^^76

G^21^16^21^28^^86

(76) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 2-1-0-5, Brison Lucas 3-3-1-10, Bryce Highlander 4-3-0-11, Hunter Hartmann 3-3-0-9, Brayden Sipple 13-4-9-39, Colton Wilson 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 26-14-10-76.

(86) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carson Miles 9-6-3-27, Ryland Hayslip 0-0-1-1, Blake Tolle 6-0-7-19, Joshua Galley 2-1-4-9, Blaise Burrows 3-0-7-13, Nate Kratzer 7-2-1-17. TOTALS 27-9-23-86.

FIELD GOALS: B 26/61 (Bra. Sipple 13/20, Highlander 4/11); G 27/51 (Miles 9/17, Kratzer 7/12, Tolle 6/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 14/35 (Bra. Sipple 4/7, Hartmann 3/9, Lucas 3/5, Highlander 3/10); G 9/20 (Miles 6/10)

FREE THROWS: B 10/14 (Bra. Sipple 9/12); G 23/39 (Burrows 7/8, Tolle 7/9)

REBOUNDS: B 34 (Bra. Sipple 10, Highlander 5, Hartmann 4, Bry. Sipple 4); G 34 (Kratzer 10, Galley 7)

ASSISTS: B 14 (Bry. Sipple 3, Lucas 3); G 11 (Tolle 3, Burrows 3)

STEALS: B 5; G 6 (Miles 5)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 7 (Bra. Sipple 4, Bry. Sipple 3); G 5 (Kratzer 3)

TURNOVERS: B 13; G 9

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_swishrgb-15.jpg

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.