Broncos run roughshod over Falcons 75-35

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With more size and athleticism, Western Brown started hot and never let up Friday night in a 75-35 win over Clinton-massie in SBAAC American Division boys basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court on the CM campus.

The Broncos go to 7-3 overall, 3-2 in the American with the win. The Falcons are 0-7, 0-3.

Zyon Tull of Western Brown had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win. Drew Novak, the WB quarterback on the football team, finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. The Broncos, much taller than the Falcons, had 10 blocked shots on the night.

Kody Zantene led Massie with eight points. Lex Russell grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals. Jordan Redman had five rebounds.

The Broncos, despite having just two seniors, played like a veteran team on this night. They had 17 assists on 29 baskets.

It was never close as Tull scored 15 in the first quarter, which was highlighted by Massie coach Steven Graves getting whistled for two technical fouls. His Falcons, he contended, were getting foul on their drives to the basket but the officials did not make the calls.

Massie had its third technical of the night in the second quarter when Blake Ireland was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2021

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Western Brown 75 Clinton-Massie 35

WB^27^19^16^13^^75

CM^6^11^12^6^^35

(75) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Chisenhall 2-2-0-6 Miller 1-0-0-2 Dylan Novak 3-0-1-7 Tull 9-4-6-28 Drew Novak 7-0-2-16 Frye 2-0-1-5 Chambers 4-0-1-9 Smith 0-0-0-0 Spears 0-0-0-0 Crall 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 29-6-11-75

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-0-0-2 Meyers 1-0-0-2 Ireland 1-1-0-3 Conrad 2-0-0-4 Redman 2-0-0-4 Zantene 3-0-2-8 Stulz 2-0-0-4 Russell 0-0-0-0 Muterspaw 1-0-0-2 Kreider 0-0-0-0 McDowell 0-0-0-0 Trick 0-0-1-1 Jones 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 14-2-5-35

FIELD GOALS: CM 14/52; WB 29/64

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 2/11; WB 6/25

FREE THROWS: CM 5/6; WB 11/18

REBOUNDS: CM-31 (Russell 7, Redman 5, Zantene 4, Meyers 3, Conrad 2); WB-43 (Tull 10, Dylan Novak 10, Drew Novak 9)

ASSISTS: CM-4 (Euton 2); WB-17 (Drew Novak 5, Tull 4, Miller 4)

STEALS: CM-7 (Russell 2); WB-11 (Miller 4 Chisenhall 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1 (Redman); WB-10 (Drew Novak 3, Dylan Novak 2, Tull 2, Frye 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-17, WB-13

