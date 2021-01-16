Courts are in session for county’s boys, girls b-ball teams

The high school winter sports season continues amid Covid-19 pandemic. Changes are being made daily to just about every team’s schedule but the season’s end is in sight. Tonight, Clinton-Massie’s boys will play at West Jefferson instead of Edgewood and the Wilmington girls game with Northwest has been cancelled. The WHS boys have added Springfield Shawnee to the home schedule for Tuesday night with freshmen beginning at 4:45 p.m. Other games on tap today include East Clinton girls at Adena, Blanchester girls at Goshen, Massie girls hosting New Richmond, WHS and Massie wrestlers at the Hammer and Anvil tournament, EC wrestlers hosting the EC Duals and BHS wrestlers hosting Waynesville and Clermont Northeastern. In the photos, Clinton-Massie’s Connor Stulz and Blake Ireland battle for a loose ball against Hillsboro while Wilmington’s Maura Drake grabs a rebound in a game recently against Washington Senior. For more on the local scores and schedule, see SPORTS.

News Journal File Photos