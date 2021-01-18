EC wrestlers fourth at varsity duals

LEES CREEK — With a 2-3 record, the East Clinton wrestling team finished fourth Saturday in the East Clinton Varsity Wrestling Duals at the EC gym.

The Astros had wins over Goshen 36-18 and Bethel-Tate 31-30. East Clinton lost to West Union 34-30, champion Dayton Christian 45-23 and Williamsburg 25-18.

EC’s Kaleb Bauman, at 132 pounds, was 5-0 with two pins in the tournament.

Trenton Hornschemeier picked up his first varsity victory with a pin in the match against Bethel-Tate. He was 3-2 on the day.

Cooper Rack had four pins while Gavin Denniston had three pins.

Jaden Singleton and Curtis Singleton both won three matches, with Jaden recording a pair of pins. Zach Vest had one pin.

East Clinton travels to New Richmond Wednesday evening for a tri-match.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-9.jpg