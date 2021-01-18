Wildcats bounce back with wins over WHS, CNE

BLANCHESTER — With two convincing wins, the Blanchester wrestlers got back on track with victories over Waynesville and Clermont Northeastern.

”Nice bounce back from a few days ago,” BHS coach Ryan Shafer said. “We really focused on a few things between Wednesday and (Saturday) and had some of our best practices recently. I could see the team trying these moves that we have been working on and being successful. We still need to get a little better conditioned and continue to improve because tougher matches are coming up in the following weeks.”

Blanchester won a total of 12 matches by forfeit but Nick Musselman at 138 and Bryan Bandow at 145 were able to get in two matches and post wins.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 70 vs Waynesville 6

106 – Hunter Smith (B) forfeit

113 – Jacob Hamm (B) forfeit

120 – Aidan Begley (B) forfeit

126 – Dylan Short (B) forfeit

132 – Matt Ellis (W) pin Carson Curless (B) 2:28

138 – Nick Musselman (B) pin Phil Stevens (W) :43

145 – Bryan Bandow (B) pin Riley Glaser (W) 1:32

152 – Gage Berwanger (B) dec Levi Morgan (W) 14-4

160 – Adam Frump (B) forfeit

170 – Gage Huston (B) pin Carson Hively (W) 2:20

182 – Colt Conover (B) forfeit

195 – Jacob Lanham (B) pin Hayden Hughes (W) 3:02

220 – Cody Kidd (B) forfeit

285 – double forfeit

Blanchester 57 vs CNE 15

106 – Hunter Smith (B) forfeit

113 – Jacob Hamm (B) forfeit

120 – Zach Case (C) dec. Aidan Begley (B) 10-6OT

126 – Dylan Short (B) pin Brad McIntire (C) 1:51

132 – Colby Johnson (C) forfeit

138 – Nick Musselman (B) pin Tiger Moore (C) :48

145 – Bryan Bandow (B) pin Mitchell Braden (C) 3:07

152 – Gage Berwanger (B) forfeit

160 – Adam Frump (B) dec Jacob Groeber (C) 7-5

170 – Gage Huston (B) forfeit

182 – Colt Conover (B) pin Andrew McIntosh (C) 1:33

195 – Hayden Mattes (C) pin Jacob Lanham (B) 3:47

220 – Cody Kidd (B) forfeit

285 – double forfeit