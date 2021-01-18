Wildcats bounce back with wins over WHS, CNE

BLANCHESTER — With two convincing wins, the Blanchester wrestlers got back on track with victories over Waynesville and Clermont Northeastern.
”Nice bounce back from a few days ago,” BHS coach Ryan Shafer said. “We really focused on a few things between Wednesday and (Saturday) and had some of our best practices recently. I could see the team trying these moves that we have been working on and being successful. We still need to get a little better conditioned and continue to improve because tougher matches are coming up in the following weeks.”
Blanchester won a total of 12 matches by forfeit but Nick Musselman at 138 and Bryan Bandow at 145 were able to get in two matches and post wins.
SUMMARY
Jan 16, 2021
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 70 vs Waynesville 6
106 – Hunter Smith (B) forfeit
113 – Jacob Hamm (B) forfeit
120 – Aidan Begley (B) forfeit
126 – Dylan Short (B) forfeit
132 – Matt Ellis (W) pin Carson Curless (B) 2:28
138 – Nick Musselman (B) pin Phil Stevens (W) :43
145 – Bryan Bandow (B) pin Riley Glaser (W) 1:32
152 – Gage Berwanger (B) dec Levi Morgan (W) 14-4
160 – Adam Frump (B) forfeit
170 – Gage Huston (B) pin Carson Hively (W) 2:20
182 – Colt Conover (B) forfeit
195 – Jacob Lanham (B) pin Hayden Hughes (W) 3:02
220 – Cody Kidd (B) forfeit
285 – double forfeit
Blanchester 57 vs CNE 15
106 – Hunter Smith (B) forfeit
113 – Jacob Hamm (B) forfeit
120 – Zach Case (C) dec. Aidan Begley (B) 10-6OT
126 – Dylan Short (B) pin Brad McIntire (C) 1:51
132 – Colby Johnson (C) forfeit
138 – Nick Musselman (B) pin Tiger Moore (C) :48
145 – Bryan Bandow (B) pin Mitchell Braden (C) 3:07
152 – Gage Berwanger (B) forfeit
160 – Adam Frump (B) dec Jacob Groeber (C) 7-5
170 – Gage Huston (B) forfeit
182 – Colt Conover (B) pin Andrew McIntosh (C) 1:33
195 – Hayden Mattes (C) pin Jacob Lanham (B) 3:47
220 – Cody Kidd (B) forfeit
285 – double forfeit