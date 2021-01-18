WHS, CM finish back in Hammer & Anvil field

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington Saturday in the Hammer & Anvil wrestling tournament but neither team threatened the tournament leaders.

Massie was ninth with 96 points and Wilmington was 10th with 84.5 points. Lebanon won the tournament with 206.5 points.

”We brought nine wrestlers to this tournament,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We were very happy with the team’s performance. We continue to improve on our feet each week and have concentrated on our takedowns.”

Top finishers were Thane McCoy for Wilmington, second at 132, and Massie’s Grant Moorman, second at 126, and Colton Doyle, second at 195. Wilmington had a third-place finish by Carson Hibbs at 126 and Thad Stuckey at 160.

Grant Moorman won three matches en route to the 126 title bout. He decisioned Hibbs in the semifinals, 3-2. Moorman was then pinned by Alijah Stevens of Licking Valley in 2:25 in the championship match.

McCoy won a pair of decisions at 132 then battled Franklin’s Tyler Woods for the crown. Woods came out on top 7-5.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2021

Hammer & Anvil tournament

@Western Brown High School

Teams

Lebanon 206.5, Licking Valley 183, West Clermont 171, River Valley 155, Fairmont 123, Western Brown 120, Northmont 111, Washington 103, Clinton-Massie 96, Wilmington 84.5, New Richmond 73, Franklin 71, Goshen 48, Fairbanks 26, Hillsboro 24, Urbana 14, Turpin 8.

Individuals

106: Cody Lisle (CM) 4th

113: Cole Moorman (CM) 5th

126: Carson Hibbs (W) 3rd; Grant Moorman (CM) 2nd

132: Ethan Johnson (CM) DNP; Thane McCoy (W) 2nd.

138:Devon Snyder (W) DNP; Tate Cole (CM) DNP)

145: Braden Rolf (CM) 4th; Kaison Dodge (W) DNP

152: Brodie Green (CM) DNP; Alex Hudson (W) DNP

160: Matt Martin (CM) DNP; Thad Stuckey (W) 3rd

170: Gage Davis (W) 6th; Elijah Groh (CM) DNP

195: Colton Doyle (CM) 2nd

220: PJ McKnight (W) 5th

285: Bret Brooks (W) DNP; Joey Kocher (CM) DNP

