Trace pulls off 41-31 win over Hurricane

EBER — In non-league girls basketball action Monday night, Miami Trace defeated Wilmington, 41-31, on the Panthers home floor.

The victory gives the Lady Panthers a record of 7-5, while Wilmington falls to 6-7.

Miami Trace held Wilmington to just one field goal in the opening period, racing to an 8-2 lead which they extended to 18-11 at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the difference, when MT outscored WHS 16-8, taking a commanding 34-19 advantage after three periods.

Wilmington outscored the Lady Panthers 12-7 in the fourth, making it a 10-point difference at the final buzzer.

“We are just happy to come out of here with a win after the emotional league game Saturday, losing to McClain,” said Lady Panther head coach Ben Ackley. “We knew Wilmington would contend, they are very well-coached and played us hard.”

Wilmington continues to miss sophomore Sophie Huffman, out for the season, due to an injury.

“We just have to play through our adversity, without Sophie, ” said WHS head coach Zach Williams. “I was proud of the way they came back in the fourth period (cutting the deficit to six). Our mistakes now and lessons learned will help us grow.”

Miami Trace had two players in double figures, sophomore Gracey Ferguson had 11, including eight in the second half, and Delaney Eakins followed with 10,

For Wilmington, Katie Murphy had 12 points, 10 in the second half. Chailyn Johns had a pair of fourth quarter threes for six points, and Taylor Noszka had five points, all coming in the first half.

Coach Ackley says this should give the Lady Panthers momentum heading into a pair of big Frontier Athletic Conference games.

“This is a pivotal week for us,” he said. “We go to Jackson on Wednesday night, then face Chillicothe on Saturday.”

Wilmington returns to SBAAC action Thursday night against Western Brown.

SUMMARY

Jan 18, 2021

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 41 Wilmington 31

(31) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 1-0-1-3, Noszka 1-1-0-5, Diels 0-0-2-2, Johns 0-2-0-6, Drake 1-0-1-3, Murphy 1-2-4-12. TOTALS 4-5-8-31.

(41) MIAMI TRACE (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pfeifer 2-0-2-4, Stewart 1-2-0-8, Bloom 2-0-00-4, Aleshire 0-0-0-0, Ferguson 5-0-1-11, Jacobs 1-0-0-2, Pitstick 0-0-0-0, Eakins 5-0-0-10. TOTALS 16-2-3-41.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-7.jpg

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.