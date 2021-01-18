Hurricane storms Fayette Co., blasts Blue Lions 74-53

WASHINGTON CH — After a 1-5 start to the season, the surging Wilmington Hurricane boys basketball team has won four of its last six games, the latest a 74-53 shellacking of Washington Senior Monday night.

The non-league win puts Wilmington at 5-7.

Things didn’t look good for the Hurricane early, trailing 10-0.

But a 19-0 run erased the deficit and started Wilmington on its way to an easy victory.

On the night, Wilmington connected on 12 three-point field goals. Wilmington had four players reach double figures in scoring, led by senior Brandon Glass who sank six three-point baskets for a team-high 18 points.

Senior Matthew Butcher hit two threes and scored a total of 15 points.

Senior Brady Vilvens had 11 points, including three dunks and sophomore Luke Blessing hit three treys on his way to scoring 11 points.

The game’s high scorer was Washington sophomore Tanner Lemaster, pouring in 29 points. He hit five of Washington’s eight three-point field goals.

Wilmington made 9 of 14 field goal attempts in the second quarter as the turnaround began, including four threes and eight of eight from the free throw line, scoring 30 points, while limiting the Blue Lions to 10 for a 37-20 halftime lead.

Wilmington made six more threes in the third quarter, hitting 9 of 17 field goal attempts to add 24 more points. It was 61-36 at the end of three quarters of play.

SUMMARY

Jan 18, 2021

@Washington Senior HS

Wilmington 75 Washington 53

WI^7^30^24^13^^74

WA^10^10^16^17^^53

(74) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Matthew Butcher 4-5-15; Zane Miller 1-0-2; Brandon Glass 6-0-18; Kendal France 2-0-4; Kellen Baltazar 1-3-5; Brady Vilvens 5-1-11; Mikey Brown 0-0-0; Cole Bernhardt 0-0-0; Collin Barker 3-1-8; Avery Warix 0-0-0; Luke Blessing 4-0-11; Shane Griffith 0-0-0; Alex Lazic 0-0-0; Gabe Reeder 0-0-0. TOTALS — 26-10-74. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Glass, 6; Blessing 3; Butcher, 2; Barker 1. Field goal shooting: 26 of 58 for 45 percent. Turnovers: 16.

(53) WASHINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Karson Runk 1-0-2; Micai Claggett 2-1-5; Titus Lotz 1-0-3; Raleigh Haithcock 1-2-5; Trateon Johnson 3-2-9; Tanner Lemaster 10-4-29. TOTALS — 18-9-53. Free throw shooting: 9 of 19 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster, 5; T. Lotz 1, Johnson 1. Field goal shooting: 18 of 55 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 11.

Wilmington’s Brady Vilvens with one of three dunks in a 74-53 rout of Washington Senior Monday night. (Photo by Chris Hoppes/Record-Herald) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Brady-Vilvens-dunk-vs-Court-House-1-18-2021.jpg Wilmington’s Brady Vilvens with one of three dunks in a 74-53 rout of Washington Senior Monday night. (Photo by Chris Hoppes/Record-Herald)

By Chris Hoppes choppes@aimmedia.com

