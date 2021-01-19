Sipple hits 49, BHS with a rout, 101-80

NOTE: This list is believed to be the all-time single game scoring leaders for Clinton County boys basketball.

BLANCHESTER — Another record-breaking performance from Blanchester senior Brayden Sipple helped the Wildcats defeat Felicity 101-80 Tuesday night at BHS.

Sipple broke his own school record for most points in a game with 49. His previous record was 47 against Williamsburg on Dec. 6, 2019.

The offensive explosion from Sipple was part of a torrid shooting night for the Wildcats, who broke a four-game losing skid with relentless offensive firepower.

“The spirit of our team needed this win,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “Our pressure on the defensive end is what led to our 101 points. Also, our shooting rhythm was on point.”

Blanchester shot 52.2 percent from the floor (36 of 69) and made 17 of 31 from three-point range (54.8 percent).

Bryce Highlander and Hunter Hartmann used strong outside shooting to fill up their scoresheets. Highlander made 6 of 11 from three on the way to 20 points. Hartmann was 4 of 7 from the outside in a 16 point, nine-rebound performance.

The Wildcats had first-half runs of 16-0 and 16-1 which seemed to put the game out of reach at the break. Blanchester doubled up Felicity in the first half, 52-26.

Felicity forced the Wildcats to keep scoring because the Cardinals had their own offensive explosion in the second half, scoring 30 points in the third and 54 in the half.

Carson Crozier and Garrett Taulbee did their best to keep the game from becoming a rout. Crozier had 30 points and five rebounds, while Taulbee had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the third straight game that Blanchester had allowed at least 80 points.

“I think people knew what my timeouts in the fourth were about,” Weber said. “It’s frustrating that we were willing to keep trading buckets. Having said that, (Crozier and Taulbee) were a problem for us. It wasn’t all on our defense. It was also them being able to make some plays.”

In addition to his 49 points, Sipple also had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. He is now 90 points behind Wilmington’s Jarron Cumberland for most points all-time in Clinton County history.

In OHSAA boys basketball state history, he is 10 points behind former OSU great Jim Jackson for 25th. A 30-point outing in his next game could move him up to 21st all-time.

“With Sipple, his progression not just as a prolific scorer, but an elite shooter continues to grow,” Weber said. “Regardless of division, he is clearly one of the purest high school shooters that’s played this game.”

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

At Blanchester High School

Blanchester 101, Felicity 80

F^15^11^30^24^^80

B^29^23^23^26^^101

(80) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carson Crozier 9-2-10-30, Ian Hiler 1-0-1-3, Nathan Baker 2-2-0-6, Jace Blackburn 5-0-0-10, Braden Blackburn 0-0-1-1, Colton Stamper 3-1-0-7, Garrett Taulbee 4-0-3-11, Garrett Taulbee 8-0-7-23. TOTALS 28-5-19-80.

(101) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 1-0-1-3, Brison Lucas 2-1-0-5, Bryce Highlander 7-6-0-20, Hunter Hartmann 5-4-2-16, Brayden Sipple 18-6-7-49, Colton Wilson 2-0-0-4, Logan Heitzman 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 36-17-12-101.

FIELD GOALS: F 28/60 (Crozier 9/22, Taulbee 8/12, Blackburn 5/11); B 36/69 (Bra. Sipple 18/28, Highlander 7/14, Hartmann 5/11)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: F 5/14; B 17/31 (Bra. Sipple 6/11, Highland 6/11, Hartmann 4/7)

FREE THROWS: F 19/27 (Crozier 10/12, Taulbee 7/11); B 12/15 (Bra. Sipple 7/8)

REBOUNDS: F 34 (Taulbee 12, Crozier 5, Blackburn 5); B 37 (Bra. Sipple 10, Hartmann 9, Wilson 6, Heitzman 5)

ASSISTS: F 9 (Stamper 4, Crozier 3); B 17 (Bra. Sipple 5, Lucas 4)

STEALS: F 4; B 14 (Bra. Sipple 5, Heitzman 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: F 2; B 3 (Hartmann 2, Bra. Sipple 1)

TURNOVERS: F 21; B 16

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Clinton Co. Single Game Boys Basketball Records NOTE: This list is believed to be the all-time single game scoring leaders for Clinton County boys basketball. 64 Willard Henry, Wayne vs Clarksville 1-31-31 61 Phil Snow, Sabina vs Blanchester 2-14-64 57 Don Fields, Port William vs Blanchester 2-1-57 52 Jarron Cumberland, Wilmington vs WCH, 2-11-16 50 Don Fields, Port William vs Sabina 12-14-56 50 Jack Rittenhouse, Sabina vs New Vienna 2-5-54 50 Dean Cluxton, New Vienna vs Martinsville 2-13-54 49 Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, vs Felicity, 1-19-21

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

