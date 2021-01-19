Bulldogs rally to beat Falcons 48-39

BATAVIA — With a 21-point outburst in the final quarter, Batavia rallied for a 48-39 win over Clinton-Massie Tuesday in SBAAC girls basketball action.

The Falcons trailed 27-26 going to the fourth but then missed six of 11 free throws and were outscored 21-13.

Massie is now 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the division. Batavia improves to 5-8 in all games, 2-3 in the American.

Summer Stith had seven for Batavia in the fourth and Cloey Sattler added six.

For the game, Stith led all scorers with 17.

For Clinton-Massie, Kenzie Avery had 11 points and Maddie Phipps added 10.

The Falcons defense held the Bulldogs to three points in the second quarter, good enough to help CM to a 20-17 lead at the intermission.

SUMMARY

Jan 19, 2021

@Batavia High School

Batavia 48 Clinton-Massie 39

CM^10^10^6^13^^39

B^14^3^10^21^^48

(39) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 0-0-2-2 Crowe 0-0-2-2 Eades 1-0-0-2 Crawford 3-0-2-8 Avery 4-3-0-11 Phipps 2-0-6-10 Branham 1-0-2-4 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-3-14/27-39

(48) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 0-0-0-0 Stith 5-0-7-17 Sattler 4-0-0-8 Weiderhold 1-0-0-2 Patel 2-0-0-4 Marcelli 1-0-0-2 Demmings 0-0-1-1 Hobbs 0-0-0-0 Coyle 1-0-0-2 Rodriguez 5-0-2-12 TOTALS 19-0-10/18-48

