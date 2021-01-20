WC 2021 PREVIEW: Men’s basketball

ROSTER
Player^Yr^Pos^High School
Jeffery Mansfield^Jr^G^Wilmington
Trey Klein^So^G^6-2^Blue River Valley (Ind)
Jalen Horton^Sr^G^5-9^Pickerington Central
Grant Mihalick^So^G^5-9^Geneva
Andrew Clark^So^G^5-11^Yellow Springs
Todd Larkin^Fr^G^6-2^Simpson Co (Miss)
Jayden Lewis^Fr^G^6-0^New Albany
Hunter Ruckel^Fr^G^6-2^Peebles
Travis Mitchell^So^G/F^6-3^Thurgood Marshall
Gabe Caudill^Fr^G^6-2^Greenville
Noah Dado^So^F^6-6^Sparta Highland
Jackson Todd^Sr^G^6-2^Ontario
Bilal Snow^Fr^F^6-5^Canal Winchester
Collmann Aaron^Jr^F^6-7^Oswego East (Ill)
Matt Smith^Jr^G^6-4^Wilmington
Trae Kluth^Fr^G^5-11^Southern Door (Wisc)
Anthony Freeman^Jr^G^6-2^Springfield
Brandon Cox^Sr^F^6-6^Goshen
The Wilmington College men’s basketball season tips off Friday at Hermann Court against Ohio Northern University.
Unfortunately, local basketball aficionados will not be able to witness it in person.
Because of COVID-19 precautions set by the Ohio Athletic Conference, no fans will be permitted to attend any event until at least March 1.
With tipoff set for 7 p.m. Friday at Fred Raizk Arena, fans can follow all Quaker basketball games through the school’s web page.
Wilmington will travel to ONU for a 6 p.m. Saturday game as the OAC has set home-and-home games each weekend for two rivals.
Wilmington High School products Jeffery Mansfield and Matt Smith return for the Quakers. Mansfield was a first-team All-OAC player last season, averaging nearly 20 points a game
Wilmington was 10-16, 8-10 last season and lost to Marietta in the OAC tournament.
Ohio Northern was 9-16, 5-13 in 2019-20 and did not make the post-season tournament.
KC Hunt is in his 14th season as WC head coach.
Among WC’s losses from last season include Aaron Mullins, Payton Smith, DaeShawn Jackson, Colin Myers and Abdul Kanu. After Mansfield, those five were next in line for minutes played in 2019-20.