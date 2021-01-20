WC 2021 PREVIEW: Men’s basketball

The Wilmington College men’s basketball season tips off Friday at Hermann Court against Ohio Northern University.

Unfortunately, local basketball aficionados will not be able to witness it in person.

Because of COVID-19 precautions set by the Ohio Athletic Conference, no fans will be permitted to attend any event until at least March 1.

With tipoff set for 7 p.m. Friday at Fred Raizk Arena, fans can follow all Quaker basketball games through the school’s web page.

Wilmington will travel to ONU for a 6 p.m. Saturday game as the OAC has set home-and-home games each weekend for two rivals.

Wilmington High School products Jeffery Mansfield and Matt Smith return for the Quakers. Mansfield was a first-team All-OAC player last season, averaging nearly 20 points a game

Wilmington was 10-16, 8-10 last season and lost to Marietta in the OAC tournament.

Ohio Northern was 9-16, 5-13 in 2019-20 and did not make the post-season tournament.

KC Hunt is in his 14th season as WC head coach.

Among WC’s losses from last season include Aaron Mullins, Payton Smith, DaeShawn Jackson, Colin Myers and Abdul Kanu. After Mansfield, those five were next in line for minutes played in 2019-20.

Men’s basketball tips off at Fred Raizk Arena

News Journal