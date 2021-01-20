WC 2021 PREVIEW: Women’s basketball

For the first time since 1990, Jerry Scheve will not be on the sidelines for the Wilmington College women’s basketball team.

Scheve is taking a leave of absence for the current season but plans to return for the 2021-22 campaign.

Janel Blankespoor, who has been the program’s top assistant coach for the previous two seasons, will serve as interim head coach.

The Lady Quakers open the season 7 p.m. Friday at Ohio Northern University then return home 6 p.m. Saturday for their Fred Raizk Arena debut. The Quakers have a 15-game losing streak against ONU coming in to this season.

Because of COVID-19 precautions set by the Ohio Athletic Conference, no fans will be permitted to attend any event until at least March 1.

Wilmington was 11-15 last season and lost in the quarterfinal round of the OAC tournament last season. ONU was 20-7 and advanced to the semifinal round of the conference tournament.

ONU’s head coach is Mark Huelsman, a former assistant coach with the Scheve.

Wilmington returns its top three scorers, McKayla Binkley (18.3 and tops in the OAC), Hannah Binkley and Kennedy Lewis. The Binkley twins are products of Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Kenzie Campbell is a sophomore for WC. She graduated from East Clinton High School. Cassidy Lovett, another sophomore, is a Miami Trace grad.

Kennedy Lewis is a junior guard for the Wilmington College women’s basketball team. She is a graduate of Springboro High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_WC_KennedyLewis_0123.jpg Kennedy Lewis is a junior guard for the Wilmington College women’s basketball team. She is a graduate of Springboro High School. John Swartzel | News Journal File Photo

Long-time head coach taking leave of absence

News Journal