Loss to Batavia drops WHS girls out of first place

BATAVIA — With an upset loss to Batavia, Wilmington fell to second place in the SBAAC American Division girls bowling standings.

Wilmington was defeated by Batavia 1,780 to 1,638 Wednesday at Batavia Bowl.

The Lady Hurricane is 6-2 in the division. Batavia is 6-4. New Richmond leads at 7-1.

Tori Piatt had a 328 series for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

Jan 20, 2021

@Batavia Bowl

Batavia 1780 Wilmington 1638

WILMINGTON: 696, 626; baker games 170, 146

Haylee Wright 119, 89

Alexia Frazier 127, 103

Tori Piatt 165, 163

Kennedy Harcourt 148, 131

Ariel Comberger 137, 140

BATAVIA: 721, 738; baker games 143, 178

Abby Huhn 161, 151

Madison Clark 161, 160

Emily 104, 94

Isabell 133, 167

Caitlin Vecker 162, 166