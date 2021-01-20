Another Tackett 300; this time Jayden pulls it off

BATAVIA — Just 11 days after brother Jordan Tackett bowled a perfect game, Wilmington’s Jayden Tackett duplicated the feat.
Wednesday afternoon at Batavia Bowl, Tackett had a 300 game in his second team game as the Hurricane defeated Batavia 2,351 to 2,081.
Jordan Tackett bowled his 300 on Jan. 9. Wilmington also had 300 games by Elijah Martini and Grant Pickard during the 2019-20 season.
WHS athletic director Troy Diels said the boys bowling coach, Dustin Brown, also bowled a 300 game this week.
The win keeps Wilmington on top of the SBAAC American Division standings with a 7-1 record. Western Brown is 7-2. Batavia 6-4.
Jayden Tackett finished with a 524 series on Wednesday. Jordan Tackett was next with a 469 series (237, 232)
SUMMARY
Jan 20, 2021
@Batavia Bowl
Wilmington 2351 Batavia 2081
BATAVIA: 817, 887; baker games 177, 200
Xander 115, 148
Mason 201, 156
Luke 141, 178
Drew 203, 212
Preston 157, 193
WILMINGTON: 990, 1049; baker games 145, 167
Jordan Tackett 237, 232
Jayden Tackett 224, 300
Isaac Martini 232, 169
Lucas Neff 151, 162
Hunter Gallion 146, 186