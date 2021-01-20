Another Tackett 300; this time Jayden pulls it off

BATAVIA — Just 11 days after brother Jordan Tackett bowled a perfect game, Wilmington’s Jayden Tackett duplicated the feat.

Wednesday afternoon at Batavia Bowl, Tackett had a 300 game in his second team game as the Hurricane defeated Batavia 2,351 to 2,081.

Jordan Tackett bowled his 300 on Jan. 9. Wilmington also had 300 games by Elijah Martini and Grant Pickard during the 2019-20 season.

WHS athletic director Troy Diels said the boys bowling coach, Dustin Brown, also bowled a 300 game this week.

The win keeps Wilmington on top of the SBAAC American Division standings with a 7-1 record. Western Brown is 7-2. Batavia 6-4.

Jayden Tackett finished with a 524 series on Wednesday. Jordan Tackett was next with a 469 series (237, 232)

SUMMARY

Jan 20, 2021

@Batavia Bowl

Wilmington 2351 Batavia 2081

BATAVIA: 817, 887; baker games 177, 200

Xander 115, 148

Mason 201, 156

Luke 141, 178

Drew 203, 212

Preston 157, 193

WILMINGTON: 990, 1049; baker games 145, 167

Jordan Tackett 237, 232

Jayden Tackett 224, 300

Isaac Martini 232, 169

Lucas Neff 151, 162

Hunter Gallion 146, 186

Jayden Tackett congratulated by teammates, including brother Jordan Tackett, for his 300 Wednesday at Batavia Bowl. (Photo courtesy @bataviasports Twitter feed) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_JaydenTackett300.jpg Jayden Tackett congratulated by teammates, including brother Jordan Tackett, for his 300 Wednesday at Batavia Bowl. (Photo courtesy @bataviasports Twitter feed)