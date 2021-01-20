Bulldogs stay unbeaten with big win over Falcons

BATAVIA — Batavia continued its Southern Buckeye Conference American Division dominance with a convincing 70-43 victory over Clinton-Massie Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (12-0, 5-0) never trailed and led by as much as 29 points late in the game, 70-41.
Massie (0-9, 0-4) stayed close early, trailing just 10-9 midway through the opening period. However, the Bulldogs rattled off 14 of the last 16 points of the quarter to build a 24-11 cushion.
Batavia’s run ultimately reached 20-4 when it held a 30-13 advantage with 5:16 to go in the half. It led 41-24 at the intermission.
The Bulldogs’ margin reached 20 when they went up 46-24 at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter.
Massie returns to action Friday with a showdown at home versus county rival Wilmington, followed by another one at home Saturday against East Clinton.
