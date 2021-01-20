Bulldogs stay unbeaten with big win over Falcons

BATAVIA — Batavia continued its Southern Buckeye Conference American Division dominance with a convincing 70-43 victory over Clinton-Massie Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (12-0, 5-0) never trailed and led by as much as 29 points late in the game, 70-41.

Massie (0-9, 0-4) stayed close early, trailing just 10-9 midway through the opening period. However, the Bulldogs rattled off 14 of the last 16 points of the quarter to build a 24-11 cushion.

Batavia’s run ultimately reached 20-4 when it held a 30-13 advantage with 5:16 to go in the half. It led 41-24 at the intermission.

The Bulldogs’ margin reached 20 when they went up 46-24 at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter.

Massie returns to action Friday with a showdown at home versus county rival Wilmington, followed by another one at home Saturday against East Clinton.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

